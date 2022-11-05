Exclusive! Arya actress Sohaila Kapoor to enter Sony SAB's Ziddi Dil Maane Na

MUMBAI: Sony SAB's show Ziddi Dil Maane Na is one such show that has been constantly wowing the viewers with its interesting storyline.

The viewers have seen how the makers introduced a huge twist in the story by introducing Karan's lookalike Balli.

These days the track is focusing on how Karan had hidden his identity from everyone as he was on a mission. While the viewers thought that Param is innocent, the makers have introduced a huge twist in the story.

As per sources, Arya actress Sohaila Kapoor will be entering the show and she would be playing a pivotal role in the show.

Tellyhcakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her about her role to which she said that “ My character’s name is Mridula and it’s a very strong female character and she has all the love for her family members and is very possessive and it’s a grey character and many women will relate to it”

Well, it will be interesting to see what twists and turns will Sohaila Kapoor’s character bring into the show.

