Exclusive! Arya Mahajan to enter Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya!

MUMBAI :Sony SAB is always known for its great shows that focus on community and tell a new perspective of life. ‘Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey’ is winning the hearts of fans with its episodes based on various social themes and stereotypes, as well as issues concerning the common man. The show is going to be quite interesting with its upcoming track.

The show is very and fans are always excited to see what new stories and turns Wagle Ki Duniya will bring.

As per sources, Actor Arya Mahajan, will enter the show.

Arya has been seen in projects like Anant koti Brahmand Nayak Sai Baba DD Kisan ( playing young sai), Anupama ( Star Plus), Tara from Satara, CID, Savdhaan India, AKBAR, NDTV, APNI TO Pathshala, Gali Gali Sim Sim and more.

Not a lot is known about his character yet but it will surely be interesting to see what his character brings out in the show.

