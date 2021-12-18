EXCLUSIVE! Aryan Arora to enter Zee TV's Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na

MUMBAI: Zee TV is back with a new daily soap for fans.

The show is produced by Anil Jha, Mohomed Morani, and Mazhar Nadiadwala.

The makers have roped in Anjali Tatrari opposite Avinesh for the daily soap, which is titled Tere Bina Jeeya Jaaye Naa (TBJJN).

ALSO READ: BREAKING! Zee TV's Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na to premiere on THIS date

We had exclusively updated readers about Ishqbaaaz actor Leenesh Mattoo, KZK2 fame Aashish Bhardwaj, Riya Deepsi, Utkarsha Naik, Nriti Vaid, Romil Chaudhary, and Karuna Verma being a part of the show.

Now, we have exclusively learned that actor Aryan Arora has been roped in for the show.

He will be entering the show in a pivotal role.

Nothing much has been revealed about Aryan's character yet.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Veteran actress Nayan Bhatt to ENTER Zee TV's Tere Bina Jiya Jaye Na