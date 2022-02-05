EXCLUSIVE! Aryan refuses to accept Imlie and the child; Imlie shifts back and begins a new journey in the show

MUMBAI: Imlie has done well on the TRP charts since it has hit the screens.

The audience is in love with the chemistry between Aryan and Imlie. Aditya is still disturbed by their relationship. We had exclusively updated about the exit of Aditya aka Manasvi Vashisht from the show.

We exclusively updated that after Ritu Chaudhary and Arham Abbasi leave the show, the whole Tripathi family is leaving the show, the track is heading to a completely fresh story and the focus now shifts from Tripathis to only Aryan and Imlie's story. It would be interesting to see how the story between Imlie and Aryan shall unfold as she has finally realised a love for him but Aryan's ex is back and he seems to have moved on.

Currently, Meethi will come and oppose it and will tell Narmada that she is doing something wrong. That is when Neela will come and make Meethi hear and she will almost raise her hand on her. Imlie will come and stop her. Imlie will warn her that if she touches her mother she won’t leave anyone and that’s when she tells her that anyone who will agree to his dowry thing then she won’t stop herself from calling the police and will get them arrested.

Now the breaking is, Imlie will conceive but Aryan will doubt it to be her colleague's child and not his. Imlie will come to him with the good news but Aryan refuses to accept it and reveals that he cannot be a father, it is not possible. This will take a major turn in Imlie's journey as she will leave Rathod's house and go back to Pagdandiya. Imlie's life takes a full circle and this will be the beginning of her journey to being a single mother just like Meethi.

We can't wait to see how the story shall unfold further.

What is your take on this?

