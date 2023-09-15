EXCLUSIVE! Ashi Singh opens up on the heartwarming story of welcoming Lord Ganesha at her home during Ganesh Chaturthi, shares how she manages her shoots along with enjoying this festival and much more

MUMBAI: The auspicious festival of Ganesh Chaturthi has kickstarted and there is happiness all over the nation.

Various parts of our country are in a celebratory mode as they welcome Lord Ganesha in their homes, society and lanes.

Mumbai city is known for celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi like no other. Every nook and corner is lit up as everyone welcomes Lord Ganesha with so much joy and excitement.

From the commoners to the celebrities, everyone celebrates this festival by bringing Lord Ganesha to their homes.

Popular TV actress Ashi Singh has also welcomed Lord Ganesha at her home this year.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Ashi spoke about her Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

It's been more than 5 years since she has welcomed Bappa at her home.

ALSO READ: Exclusive! “I am really happy with my acting career right now”, Ashi Singh talks about her show Meet and rumours of her doing a reality show, read on to know more

Ashi reveals the story behind getting Bappa at her home, ''When we came to Mumbai and it was a long time since we settled here, we used to stay in a rented home. We were like we would welcome Bappa at our own home and not the rented one. So, when we bought our own house, we welcomed home.''

Selecting the Lord Ganesha idol and how it was finalized, Ashi said, ''A lot of idols were seen in different pandals and various pictures were shared in our family group. Everyone had different choices. We just felt the connection when we saw this idol and hence we selected.''

Managing to shoot along with the celebrations, Ashi said, ''I had to go to the shoot on the first day so, I generally take a late call time. I alert everyone to get done with the puja early so that I can leave for work. On the second day, I sometimes take an off or I shoot. And on the third day, I manage to take a half day and somehow I manage work.''

Ashi is currently working on Zee TV's show Meet - Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Lovely! This is how Ashi Singh celebrated her birthday on the sets of "Meet"