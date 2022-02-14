Exclusive! Ashi Singh reveals whether she connects to Yasmine, Meet, or Naina; reveals her dream role

MUMBAI: Ashi Singh is a very well-known actress on television, and she has a massive fan following.

She rose to fame with her performance as Naina Agarwal in Sony Entertainment Television's Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, and fans loved her chemistry with Randeep Rai.

Post that, she was seen as Yasmine in Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga, where she had replaced television star Avneet Kaur. Currently, she is playing the lead in Zee TV’s Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet.

She is also an internet sensation.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her which character she connects to among the roles she has played and her dream role.

From the three characters, that you have played, Naina, Yasmine, and Meet, which character do you connect most with?

I connect to Naina of Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai the most, as in every situation, she was so emotional yet so strong. To emote with true emotions was something I learned. How to put yourself in the situation and act is what Naina taught me, and it has helped me to become a better actor.

How is your bond with your co-stars on the sets of the show, and what do you’ll do in your free time?

The bond with everyone on the sets of the show is wonderful, and I have no problems with anyone. But we hardly get time offsets to have fun. But when we do, we talk about the upcoming track and discuss each other’s acting skills to help ourselves become better every day.

What is your dream role?

My dream role will definitely be Kareena Kapoor’s character of “Poo” from K3G, as it's something so different and challenging to play. It seems easy but yet difficult. I would also like to play a psychotic person someday, as I have never played it before.

