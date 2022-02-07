Exclusive! Ashi Singh shares the reason why she signed Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet, talks about the similar quality she shares in her real – real-life and reveals that she would love to do Khatron Ke Khiladi and not Bigg Boss

MUMBAI: Ashi Singh is a very well-known actress on television and she has a massive fan following.

She rose to fame with her performance as Naina Agarwal in Sony Entertainment Television's Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai and fans loved her chemistry with Randeep Rai.

Post that she was seen as Yasmine in Aladdin Naam Toh Suna Hoga where she had replaced television star Avneet Kaur and currently she is playing the lead in Zee Tv’s Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet.

She is also an internet sensational star and she has a massive fan following the fans keep sharing their love and support on her.

( Also Read : Exclusive: Unknowingly, I sometimes behave like a boy in my actual life: Ashi Singh on playing a tomboy girl in Meet )

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her why she signed this serial a similar quality between her real and real life, the actress also said that she would love to a show like Khatron Ke Khiladi.

What was the one reason why that drove you in signing the serial Meet: Badlegi Duniya Ki Reet.

I always wanted to do something different on television and this serial was that one. The Story was different and interesting and very gripping and when I heard the script and the role I knew I wanted to do the role.

What is the one similar quality you see between Meet and you in your real life?

Meet is a character who is always happy in every situation that she is, she doesn’t break down that easily. Even when she is hurt and wants to cry she will have a smile on her face and in every situation, she is a fighter and solves all problems in her life and that’s one quality that I imbibe and can connect to.

If given a chance which reality show would like to do Khatron Ke Khiladi or Bigg Boss?

Would love to do Khatron Ke Khiladi as that’s a kind of show that I would love to be a part off would love to perform the task on the show. I feel I am the right fit for Bigg Boss don’t think I could do that show.

What can you tell us about the upcoming track of the show?

Meet is different from others, she is a very normal girl, the character is so different and now in the upcoming episode, the audience will see how Meet gets out of certain situations.

For more news and updates on Television, Digital, and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( ALSO READ: WOAH! Aladdin fame Ashi Singh takes up Martial Arts Training for THIS reason )