EXCLUSIVE! Ashish Singh aka Ansh on bagging Sony TV's Kaamnaa: I gave almost 5 to 6 auditions before I was locked for the role

MUMBAI: Sony TV has recently come up with a new show titled Kaamnaa, which hit the small screens a few days ago.

The show stars Chandni Sharma, Abhishek Rawat, and Manav Gohil in the lead roles.

Kaamnaa is a story of the middle-class family of Akansha and Manav who have different ideologies.

Manav Gohil is seen in a negative avatar in the show, and viewers are loving him in a different avatar.

The show also stars actor Ashish Singh, who is seen playing the role of Abhishek aka Manav's best friend.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Ashish, who spoke at length about his role in the show and much more.

Character...

I am playing Ansh's character and I am Abhishek aka Manav's best friend. Our bond is clearly visible through our scenes. My character is extremely positive and very supportive. Manav currently has a government job and he is a very good human being. I am a business person in the show and well-settled in my life. I am always there for Manav wherever he needs me. My on-screen wife is also Manav's wife's best friend. Our story starts from Indore. We explore Indore, and the story goes on.

Bagging the show...

I got an audition call from the team. I have been in Mumbai for a long time and giving auditions for various projects. I have done many shows before bagging Kaamnaa. I got a call in the month of September and they wanted to me to audition for it. I gave two takes and they asked me to audition once again. I sent almost 5 to 6 auditions for my role. However, even then, I wasn't selected for the role. Some other actor was locked for the role of Ansh instead of me. But due to some reason, the actor who was finalised for the role of Ansh backed out. Later, I was cast for the role.

Work experience...

Abhishek Sir and I shared the same vanity when we were shooting outdoors. He is extremely jolly and a very positive person. I was going through my script and was a little bit confused, so he helped me with it. I felt that he is an extremely nice person and humble person. Despite being a senior and experienced actor, he didn't make me feel that on the set. He is extremely down-to-earth.

I haven't done any scene with Manav Gohil till now. But recently, when I met him on the set, I got the same vibe from Manav which I got from Abhishek Rawat. I told Manav that I am playing Ansh's character, and he hugged and congratulated me. Both Abhishek and Manav are kind-hearted persons.

The actor has previously done shows like Bhagylakshmi, Love Ka Hai, Kasauti Zindagi Kay 2, and Laal Ishq among others.

