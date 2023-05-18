Exclusive! Ashita Dhawan spills beans on the reason why Pyaar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii is going off air; compares Fahmaan Khan to this superstar of Bollywood

MUMBAI: Ashita Dhawan has been in the industry for more than two decades and she is a well-known personality on television.

She is best known for her roles in serials like Sapna Babul Ka... Bidaai, Ladies Special, Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka!, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai etc.

Currently, she is ruling the television screens with her role as Dolly Vikrant Randhawa in COLORS show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii.

In an exclusive interaction with TellyChakkar, the actress spoke about the show going off air, where she said “It’s definitely sad that the show is going off air,l in such a short span of time. But, I am happy to know that the budget was high, which is why the show is going off air”.

When asked about what she thinks about Fahmann Khan as an actor, she said “He is an exceptionally good actor and he can create chemistry with anyone. His eyes are every expressive, just like Ranbir Kapoor. He reminds me of him a lot”.

Well, there is no doubt that Fahmaan Khan is one of the most loved actors on television and has a massive fan following.

The fans are going to miss Pyar Ke Saat Vachan Dharampatnii as in a very short span of time, the show will be going off air.

