EXCLUSIVE! Ashok Thakur is all set to enter Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible

MUMBAI: Sony SAB is one such channel where we only see comedy and light-hearted drama series that bring a smile to everyone's face. The channel presents only family-oriented shows. And now, the channel is gearing up for yet another show soon.

A lot of new TV shows are all set to roll out in the upcoming days.

Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia is brings the new show titled Pushpa. JD is well known for his character of 'Himanshu' in the serial, 'Khichdi' and he has done some great work in Gujarati and Hindi dramas and serials.

The show airs on Sony SAB and it is a women-centric series.

JD Majethia's show is titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’. We had exclusively updated about actors like Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar, and Navin Pandita being roped in for the show. We also reported about actor Sachin Parikh bagging the show

We had exclusively revealed that Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor Jagat Rawat is all set to enter the show in a pivotal role. He is expected to bring a major twist in the show. Further details about his character are not unveiled yet.

Now the breaking news is that Ashok Thakur is all set to enter the show, further details about his character are yet to be disclosed. We can't wait to see what new twist shall the actor bring to the show.

The show will be catering to a wide-audience, being a show depicting the life of a mother and her kids.

