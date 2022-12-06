EXCLUSIVE! Ashok Thakur is all set to enter Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible

Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia brings a new show titled Pushpa. The show airs on Sony SAB and it is women-centric series, with Karuna Pandey as the lead. 

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/12/2022 - 11:37
EXCLUSIVE! Ashok Thakur is all set to enter Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible

MUMBAI: Sony SAB is one such channel where we only see comedy and light-hearted drama series that bring a smile to everyone's face. The channel presents only family-oriented shows. And now, the channel is gearing up for yet another show soon.

Also Read: BREAKING NEWS: Divyam Dubey roped in for SAB TV’s Pushpa Impossible!

A lot of new TV shows are all set to roll out in the upcoming days.

Ace TV producer and actor JD Majethia is brings the new show titled Pushpa. JD is well known for his character of 'Himanshu' in the serial, 'Khichdi' and he has done some great work in Gujarati and Hindi dramas and serials. 

The show airs on Sony SAB and it is a women-centric series.

JD Majethia's show is titled ‘Pushpa Impossible’. We had exclusively updated about actors like Karuna Pandey, Darshan Gurjar, and Navin Pandita being roped in for the show. We also reported about actor Sachin Parikh bagging the show

We had exclusively revealed that Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi actor Jagat Rawat is all set to enter the show in a pivotal role. He is expected to bring a major twist in the show. Further details about his character are not unveiled yet. 

Now the breaking news is that Ashok Thakur is all set to enter the show, further details about his character are yet to be disclosed. We can't wait to see what new twist shall the actor bring to the show. 

The show will be catering to a wide-audience, being a show depicting the life of a mother and her kids.

How excited are you about this show?

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more exciting news!

Also Read: BREAKING NEWS: SAB TV’s Pushpa Impossible to undergo a TIMESLOT CHANGE?

Sony Sab JD Majethia Suhani Vyas Pushpa Impossible Family comedy SAB Sony Sab Karuna Pandey TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 06/12/2022 - 11:37

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Celebrities are judged by people who don’t realize what mental pressure they are going through- Delnaaz Irani
MUMBAI: While actress Delnaaz Irani is not one to indulge in replying to each and every negative comment about her on...
Woh Toh Hai Albela: Aww! Nakul captures Kanha and Sayuri's sweet moments
MUMBAI:The upcoming episode of Star Bharat show Woh Toh Hai Albela will show some cute romantic moments between Kanha...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Must read! Ram acquires a bad habit as he tries to forget Priya
MUMBAI:The upcoming episode of Sony TV’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 will show a complete change in Ram's character...
EXCLUSIVE! Ashok Thakur is all set to enter Sony SAB's Pushpa Impossible
MUMBAI: Sony SAB is one such channel where we only see comedy and light-hearted drama series that bring a smile to...
Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho: Sad! Katha rejects Kabir’s love
MUMBAI:The upcoming twist of Colors TV show Muskurane Ki Wajah Tum Ho will show that Katha will face betrayal from one...
Interesting! Read on for lesser-known facts about Tejasswi Prakash
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 15 winner and Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash celebrates her birthday today. The actress, who turns...
Recent Stories
Wow! Check out Esha Gupta’s NET WORTH and pics of her LUXURIOUS Mumbai home
Wow! Check out Esha Gupta’s NET WORTH and pics of her LUXURIOUS Mumbai home
Latest Video