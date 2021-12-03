EXCLUSIVE! Ashwin Mushran on being selective about the roles in TV shows: I wouldn't be happy if I did the same characters for several years

MUMBAI: Sony TV has some amazing line-up of shows in the upcoming months.

A few days back, the channel saw a new show hitting the small screens which is Kaamnaa.

And now, the channel is gearing up for another show titled Dhadkan which is a medical drama.

Dhadkan has an amazing bunch of actors like Additi Gupta, Rohit Purohit, Ashwin Mushran, Vidyut Xavier, Kaushik Chakravorty, among others.

TellyChakkar got in touch with actor Ashwin who plays a very pivotal role in the show. Read to know what he has to say.

Similarities between you and Jamshed's character

My character is very different from what I am in real life. He is a bit too serious. There is an angle to everything with this character. He is many steps ahead when it comes to his work. Jamshed is always playing little games. It's very unlike me. If I would say the character is relatable to me, people will not like me (Laughs). That's why I enjoy playing this as this is not me in real life. Jamshed hails from a nice family. But he is a little bit of a skimmer. When he doesn't like someone, he just doesn't like it. He is always planning and those are not the best of things.

I am happy I got a call for this role as it allowed me to be a little negative and also the director lets me play it in my own way.

Views on relatable promo, women being looked down upon at the workplace

Dr Deepika is facing major issues because of me as I said I don't like certain people. She is a very talented doctor and very good at whatever she does. But there is a problem between us. It's not because of her ability, there is some personal issue between us. It is true from the promo that Deepika has to constantly prove herself even though possibly she is a better doctor than other doctors.

The portrayal of different characters in TV shows and being selective about it...

Yes, all the roles that I did in the TV shows are totally different from each one. I am actually very selective when it comes to taking up roles on TV shows because if one gets stuck into playing the same roles, it keeps happening. I may be wrong as I have turned down many roles because then it's just the same thing. I wouldn't be happy if I did the same characters for several years. After doing Maharaj Ki Jai Ho which was pure comedy, this was really nice to go from that to this.

Ashwin has previously appeared in a lot of popular TV shows and films like Itna Karo Na Mujhe Pyaar, Maharaj ki Jai Ho, Kulfi Kumarr Bajewala, Peterson Hill, Lage Raho Munna Bhai, Fashion, among others.

Dhadkan Zindagii Kii is all set to hit the small screens on 6th December.

