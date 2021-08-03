EXCLUSIVE! Ashwini Kasar replaces this actress as Jhipri in Sony TV's Mere Sai

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the entertainment world for their ardent readers and followers.

Mere Sai has become the most adored religious show among its fans with its interesting storyline and upcoming twists. The show has been focusing on the rudimental norms of society and how Sai teaches his followers to change them and turn society into a safe and better place to live in.

Tellychakkar has exclusively learnt that Ashwini Kasar will be replacing Dhrisha Kalyani as Jhipri in the show.

