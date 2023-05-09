EXCLUSIVE! Astha Agarwal aka Shikha of GHKKPM on working with Vaishali Thakker: My mother-in-law might be troublesome for me in the show but in reality, she is cute and adorable, it was an unbelievable surprise for us as she is such a darling

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin took a leap about two months ago.

The show witnessed a generation leap of 20 years.

Ghum's entire storyline changed with lead actors like Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma making an exit and a new star cast stepping in.

Currently, Shakti Arora, Sumit Singh and Bhavika Sharma play the lead roles.

Apart from that, the makers have roped in some of the finest actors for the supporting roles.

Astha Agarwal is one of them who plays a pivotal role in the show.

The actress is playing the role of Shikha in the show.

We have seen how Shikha is facing a lot of issues in the Bhosle family. However, she is always supported by her sister-in-law Asmita.

The viewers have loved how Shikha's character has shaped up so far.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Astha who spoke about her role and much more.

Talking about the recent Ganpati celebrations in the show and how her experience was, Astha said, ''I really enjoyed shooting for this sequence. One day when I came to the set, I came to know that I'll be donning a Navari Saree, I got so excited. It really looks so graceful.''

When asked if celebration sequences are tiring, she said, ''Not at all. I love donning such beautiful outfits. All I had to do is deck up and roam around. However, the party scenes are quite hectic. But I really enjoyed doing such scenes.''

The viewers have seen maximum scenes of Shikha with her sister-in-law Asmita whose character is played by Minaal Ba.

When asked about her shooting experience with Minaal, Astha said, ''I really love doing scenes with her. She also reminds me of the days of my character from Kya Haal Mr Panchal. Panjari used to always be with me in that show and we were always up to something fun and goofy. We both gel very well. Luckily, our chemistry has come out really well and the viewers are also loving it.''

Lastly, Talking about her on-screen mother-in-law Surekha Bhosle aka Vaishali Thakker, she said, ''My mother-in-law might be troublesome for me in the show but in reality, she is cute and adorable. It was like an unbelievable surprise for us as she is such a darling. All thanks to her that we all have lunch together on the set. Most of the times, we get to eat yummy food from her house. She is a Gujarati so she always has lots of delicious eatables.''

