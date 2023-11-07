EXCLUSIVE! Astha Agarwal opens up on her character Shikha in Star Plus' Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, talks about the challenges she faces while playing the role and much more

Astha Agarwal is currently seen in Star Plus' popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. The actress is playing the role of Shikha Bhosle in the show.
MUMBAI :Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin recently witnessed a generation leap.

The show's story moved 20 years ahead and the entire storyline changed.

With lead actors like Neil Bhatt, Ayesha Singh and Aishwarya Sharma making an exit, next star cast was roped in to play the lead.

ALSO READ:Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Bhavani humiliates Isha; Savi furious

Currently, Shakti Arora, Sumit Singh and Bhavika Sharma play the lead roles.

Apart from that, the makers have roped in some of the finest actors for the supporting roles.

Astha Agarwal is one of them who plays a pivotal role in the show.

The actress is playing the role of Shikha in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Astha who spoke about her character, her experience so far in the show and much more.

Character overview...

Shikha was a bright girl before marriage and was very happy-go-lucky. But then, she was married to Bhosle family where they want daughters-in-law who belong to a poor family so that they can control them. That is the whole plan. It's like a cage made of gold.

Challenges...

This is definitely challenging. But if you try to balance it out, then nothing like it. I am trying it out. By nature, I am bubbly and talkative, so that is quite natural for me. Because of the brilliant co-stars like Vaishali and Nimai Bali, I am able to perform well. I am enjoying this character.

Sharing screen with co-stars and Imlie actor Indraneel Bhattacharya...

It was so good to know that he is also a part of the show. I was famous for making reels during Imlie days. He was alert the moment he saw me as he knew I would ask him to make reels with me. We have a WhatsApp group where I came to know that even he is a part of the show. It is so nice to have him on set. He came to meet me in my make-up on the first day. We spoke for a while and revived our memories from Imlie days. You always feel the comfort if you have a past co-star working with you in your new show.

Well said, Astha!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ:Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Romantic! Ishaan and Reeva confess their love for each other

 

Astha Agarwal
