EXCLUSIVE! Avantika Hundal opens up on taking a negative role in Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, shares getting hate comments on social media and much more

MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Avantika Hundal has recently entered Sony TV's show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye.

The actress is playing the role of Prisha in the show who is the negative lead.

Before Avantika, Garima Parihar was roped in to play the character but she soon made an exit and Avantika stepped in.

The viewers are in love with the way Avantika is portraying the character of Prisha and we can expect a lot of different shades of her in the show as the story progresses.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Avantika who opened up on taking up Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye and much more.

ALSO READ: Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye: WOW! Sushma and Tara team up for the safety of Soumya

You are playing the role of Prisha in the show. What made you take up this character? Were you sceptical about taking up this character?

I was a little sceptical about doing a negative lead. In the past, I have only done positive roles. So, I wasn't very sure if I wanted to do a negative role. I was contemplating that. With Prisha, I was not confused once I decided that I should go ahead with it as I wanted to do something different. I wasn't sceptical at all about Prisha's character, I was pretty hooked on it after I got the narration of the character.

You are having an affair with your sister's husband. The character itself seems quite complicated. How difficult is it to portray such a role?

The character is quite complicated because Prisha is having an affair with her brother-in-law which is really very screwed up. But it's not difficult because it's only once where you have to convince yourself. There should be a switch on and switch off. If you are playing a bad person, it's difficult because you don't resonate with them.

What kind of response do you get on social media for the same?

Yes, the response is crazy. I get a lot of hate comments. But I think when you get hate comments for the job that you are doing, that's like a compliment for any actor. Prisha is supposed to be like that and I think it is getting paid off well.

Avantika has previously starred in shows like Mann Kee Awaz Pratigya and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Mose Chhal Kiye Jaye: Oh No! Prisha comes close to Armaan while Soumya feels uncomfortable