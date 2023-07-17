Exclusive! Avi Rakheja aka Shanky Randhawa to exit Colors Udaariyaan!

MUMBAI :Udaariyaan is an Indian television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing turns and turns in the next episode. The audience is enthralled by the cast's superb performance. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense.

We gave you the update that the show will be taking another major leap and now, kids are going to enter the show again. The story will focus on the children of Nehmat, Harleen, and Ekam.

The show has taken a four-year leap and has completed over 700 episodes. We also gave you an exclusive update that Viviaan D’sena's track has come to an end on the show. Vivian Dsena entered the show in the role of Sartaj and played the catalyst for Nehmat’s character to move ahead.

Actor Avi Rakheja who plays the role of Shanky Randhawa, Sartaj’s brother on the show, and Ekam’s extended family, will exit the show soon.

He has already shot for his part and given the upcoming leap, and Sartaj’s death, it will make sense.

Avi Rakheja has previously been a part of shows like Gatbandhan and he will also be seen in the Ranbir Kapoor movie, Animal.

Previously, there were reports that Sheezan Khan would be roped in for Udaariyaan 3, but we exclusively learned, that he will not be taking up the role.

