Exclusive! Avi Rakheja enters Dreamiyata Production’s Udaariyaan!

MUMBAI: Udaariyaan is a television drama series that airs on Colors TV. There will be some intriguing twists and turns in the next episode. The audience is enthralled by the cast's superb performance. With each new episode, the show becomes more intense.

The show recently went through a generation leap and the audience is enthralled by the new cast's superb performance. Twinkle Arora, Hitesh Bharadwaj, and Sonakshi Batra are doing a tremendous job as Nehmat, Ekam, and Naaz respectively.

The show has a huge fan base and fans are always curious to know what is happening on the show.

It is also going through major twists and turns.

We recently saw the exit of Rohit Purohit aka Advait from the show.

As per sources, Actor Avi Rakheja who was last seen in the Color’s show Gatbandhan is set to enter Udaariyaan.

Not a lot is known about the actor's role, but we are sure that he is going to bring up exciting new twists in the show.

Meanwhile, on the show, Jasmine will be conspiring to break Nehmat and Ekam’s alliance and get the latter to get married to Harleen.

Ekam’s world will be shattered when Nehmat refuses to marry Ekam just before the garland exchange.

To make matters worse, Nehmat will avoid Ekam and not give him any explanation for her behavior.

