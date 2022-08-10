Exclusive! Avinash Mishra roped in for Star Plus' next with Story Square Productions

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has always been in the forefront in bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment.

Story Square productions is one of the most famous and successful production houses in the world of entertainment.

Also read - https://www.tellychakkar.com/ tv/tv-news/exclusive-shoonya- square-production-renamed- story-square-production-221212

They have produced shows like, Belan Wali Bahu, Thapki Pyaar Ki, Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega, Apna Time Bhi Ayega, Ek Aastha Aisi Bhee etc.

As per sources, the production house is coming up with a new show on Star Plus.

Not just that, we also hear that actor Avinash Mishra has been roped in to play the lead of the show.

Avinash Mishra is recognised for acting contributions in shows like Ye Teri Galiyaan, Sethji and Nath - Zewar Ya Zanjeer to name a few.

Also read - https://www.tellychakkar.com/ tv/tv-news/exclusive-vitika- shyam-ayesha-waghela- harigyansh-shikhawat-and- khushbu-sawant-roped

Are you excited for this upcoming show?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.