Exclusive: Avinash Sahijwani bags Colors’ Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan

MUMBAI: One of the leading GECs Colors is set to roll out a new romantic thriller titled Fanaa: Ishq Mein Marjawan.

The show stars Reem Sameer Shaikh and Zain Imam in the lead roles while it is being produced by Dipti Kalwani.

TellyChakkar has learnt that actor Avinash Sahijwani, who is known for his role if Adaalat, CID has been roped in for the show.

We could not get through him for a comment.

As per the plot, Zain plays Agasthya, a suave businessman and a tech-genius, Paakhi, an eternal optimist and a free-spirited girl who runs an event management company. They both are best friends and share every little nuance of their lives with each other. As the story unfolds, Paakhi and Agasthya’s lives get a thrilling twist.

As per reports, the show also stars Akshit Sukhija, Ayaz Ahmed, Dolly Mattoo and Ashish Kaul while actor Aakash Talwar will play guest appearance in the show.

