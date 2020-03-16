EXCLUSIVE! Avinesh Rekhi opens up on his FITNESS MANTRA, shares what keeps him in shape amid the hectic working hours and much more

MUMBAI: Popular TV actor Avinesh Rekhi is seen in Zee TV's show Tere Bina Jiya Jaaye Na.

He is playing the role of Devraj.

The actor is paired with Anjali Tatrari who is playing the role of Krisha Chaturvedi in the drama series.

Anjali and Avinesh have been paired for the first time for the show and the fans are loving every bit of this on-screen jodi.

Avinesh has proved his acting prowess in his previous shows and the actor continues to impress everyone with his performance in this show as well.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Avinesh who spoke about his fitness routine, his career before acting and much more.

One good thing about TV and One thing you don't like or want to change about TV?

One good thing about TV is that it is a regular practice for me as an actor. I have been working for a long time on TV. I love the process and how it follows.

One thing I dislike about TV is that sometimes the storyline of a track is so lengthy that the screenplay gets a little dragged. We should look at how to make it short and more interesting. We should also consider some new realistic content in the cinema as it gets more fictional a lot of times than it has to be. It could be avoided.

What would you have been if you were not an actor?

I think had I not been an actor, I would have definitely been into exports because I used to do that work before. I used to work in the cloth-making process and do exports of garments. So, I would have been an exporter for sure.

TV shows require a lot of time. How do you manage to keep yourself fit? Any fitness routine that you follow?

I just follow my regular routine. I don't eat unhealthy food and try to keep my body clean but consume good food. I think that's the only fitness mantra. There are some days when I am unable to do exercise due to hectic schedules. I feel the diet is the only thing which you need to follow strictly, especially when you are unable to work out regularly due to hectic working hours.

