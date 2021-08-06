EXCLUSIVE! Ayaz Ahmed shares about taking a negative role in Qurbaan Hua, reveals how he prepared for it, talks about building a rapport with his co-stars

MUMBAI: Zee TV’s popular drama series Qurbaan Hua has been entertaining its audience with interesting twists and turns in the lives of Neel and Chahat since the show's beginning.

Pratibha Ranta and Rajveer Singh are seen playing the lead roles.

In the recent episodes, the viewers witnessed how Chahat and Neel were edging closer to each other, with Neel expressing his love for Chahat in a romantic way. While everything seemed to be falling into place, looks like a new twist is all set to create havoc in their lives.

Ayaz Ahmed has recently entered the show as Zain Siddiqui, who was Chahat’s senior in medical college.



Zain’s entry will turn Neel and Chahat’s lives upside down. Zain has been in love with Chahat since their college days when she saved him from bullies for being a nerd. Ever since he took it upon himself to transform into a handsome, confident man only to win Chahat’s heart.

ALSO READ: Qurbaan Hua, 5th August 2021, Written Episode Update: Shrikant Plans To Electrocute Neel Using The Electric Guitar

TellyChakkar got in touch with Ayaz who got candid about her role of Zain.

On being asked if he was sceptical taking a negative role, Ayaz said, ''I don't really think much about it. I am an actor and if I think there is some content that I can pull off, I go ahead and do it. Life is too short, I want to do things that I enjoy.''

Further, when we asked if he shares equality with his on-screen character Zain, Ayaz said that he doesn't share any similarities between him and his role.

Ayaz spoke about his pre-preparations for the role and said, ''I worked on my hairstyle. There is a lot of preparation that goes into playing a character but I didn't have that much time. Also, I just wanted to jump in and discover the character while I am doing it rather than doing preparations. Also, lots of preparations make you rigid.''

Lastly, Ayaz spoke about creating a bond with his co-stars, especially, Pratibha and said, ''These are the things which are not in your control. It just happens. I have always had a good rapport with all my co-stars for all my previous shows. It's all about to give and take.''

Well said, Ayaz!

We are sure Zain's track in Qurbaan Hua will definitely make the show even more interesting!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Qurbaan Hua: OMG! Chahat to have a serial stalker