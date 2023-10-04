Exclusive! Ayaz Khan roped in for Dangal TV’s Mast Mauli as a negative lead

MUMBAI: We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world.

While Dangal 2 is known for broadcasting re-runs of the Dangal shows, it is being reported that the channel will begin broadcasting new programs and that new shows are being commissioned for the same.

Mast Mauli has aired recently and as per sources Ayaz Khan has been roped in for the show. He will be essaying the negative lead in the show.

As reported earlier Mann Sundar actress Shivanshi Das has also been roped in for the show, also Ashish Singh of Kaamna fame will be seen in the show.

His entry into the show is going to add lots of interesting drama to the show.

