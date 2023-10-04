Exclusive! Ayaz Khan roped in for Dangal TV’s Mast Mauli as a negative lead

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.
Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Mon, 04/10/2023 - 11:40
Ayaz Khan

MUMBAI: We have constantly been at the forefront to keep you updated about all the latest happening in the telly world.

Many new shows are in the pipeline and will soon go on the floor. Some are all set for launches in the coming days. The rest are already on air and entertaining the viewers.

Also Read- Exclusive! Shivanshi Das roped in for Dangal TV’s Mast Mauli

While every day, our diligent scribes are fishing for the latest updates and ongoing events in the industry to bring to our readers, today, we bring to you yet another piece of exclusive news from the entertainment industry.

While Dangal 2 is known for broadcasting re-runs of the Dangal shows, it is being reported that the channel will begin broadcasting new programs and that new shows are being commissioned for the same.

Mast Mauli has aired recently and as per sources Ayaz Khan has been roped in for the show. He will be essaying the negative lead in the show.

Also Read- Exclusive! Kaamna fame actor Ashish Singh roped in for Dangal’s Mast Mauli!

As reported earlier Mann Sundar actress Shivanshi Das has also been roped in for the show, also  Ashish Singh of Kaamna fame will be seen in the show.

His entry into the show is going to add lots of interesting drama to the show.

For more news and updates from the world of television, Bollywood, and OTT, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Dangal TV Mas Mauli Dangal 2 Peninsula Pictures Shivanshi Das TV news Ayaz Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Angela Gonsalves's picture

About Author

Submitted by Angela Gonsalves on Mon, 04/10/2023 - 11:40

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Faltu: Wow! Ayaan and Faltu arrive at Ittarpur with Tanisha
MUMBAI:     Star Plus’ new show ‘Faltu’, produced under Boyhood Productions has started to impress the viewers with its...
Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya actor Nirmal Chiraniyan roped in for movie Chal Zindagi
MUMBAI :Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of Bollywood digital and...
Pritha Bakshi REVEALS how her fitness regime helped her in shooting for Virodh in MX Player
MUMBAI: Pritha Bakshi has captured the hearts of many with her remarkable performance as Kajri in the recently released...
Producer Nilanjana Purkayasstha on Sapnon Ki Chhalaang: Story is inspired by my own journey
MUMBAI: Producer Nilanjana Purkayasstha says that her new show, Sapnon Ki Chhalaang, has been inspired by her own life...
Reena Kapoor, from Star Bharat’s ‘Aashao Ka Savera..Dheere Dheere Se’, is set to astound audience with her character transformation for the upcoming track
MUMBAI: Reena Kapoor's outstanding presentation on Star Bharat's "Aashao Ka Savera...Dheere Dheere" Se has captured the...
Shocking! Disha Patani gets trolled on her dress, netizens says, “Itni Choti Dress, Choti Bachhi Ho Kya”
MUMBAI: Actress Disha Patani has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her contribution, she is indeed...
Recent Stories
Kumkum Bhagya actor Nirmal Chiraniyan
Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya actor Nirmal Chiraniyan roped in for movie Chal Zindagi
Latest Video
Related Stories
Nilanjana Purkayasstha
Producer Nilanjana Purkayasstha on Sapnon Ki Chhalaang: Story is inspired by my own journey
Reena Kapoor
Reena Kapoor, from Star Bharat’s ‘Aashao Ka Savera..Dheere Dheere Se’, is set to astound audience with her character transformation for the upcoming track
overwhelmed as a special animal is adopted after her
Wow! Rupali Ganguly is overwhelmed as a special animal is adopted after her
Uorfi Javed
What! Uorfi Javed breaks silence on Ranbir Kapoor’s ‘Bad Taste’ comment, says “Bhaad mein jaaye..”
Rubina Dilaik
Entertainment Ki Raat – Housefull: Exclusive! Rubina Dilaik and Karan Kundrra to grace the upcoming episode
Shocking! Archana Gautam takes a dig at MC Stan for misbehaving with Abdu, says “He used him to get followers and fame..."
Shocking! Archana Gautam takes a dig at MC Stan for misbehaving with Abdu, says “He used him to get followers and fame..."