EXCLUSIVE! Ayesha Singh aka Sai reveals the exact reason behind her, Neil Bhatt and Harshad Arora's exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin

There are reports about the show taking a huge generation leap which will see new characters being introduced and old characters exiting the show.
Ayesha Singh

MUMBAI: Ayesha Singh became a household name as Sai Joshi from Star Plus' popular sho Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

The actress is paired with Neil Bhatt who plays the role of Virat Chavan. 

While Ayesha's on-screen pairing with Neil became a huge hit, she is currently seen opposite TV's handsome hunk Harshad Arora who plays Satya's character. 

Harshad recently made an entry in the show and his character Satya has already become a huge hit.

Ever since Aishwarya Sharma made an exit, the show has been the talk of the town. 

And now, there are reports about the show taking a huge generation leap which will see new characters being introduced and old characters exiting the show. 

After Aishwarya, Neil, Ayesha and Harshad will also be seen making an exit from the show. 

This has definitely made their fans upset. However, there is an equal amount of excitement for the new characters to enter the show. 

Ayesha recently spoke about her exit from the show. 

There were rumours about actors having an issue with their remuneration which is why they leaving the show. 

Responding to these rumours, the actress said, "There is no truth to this. The actors were not ready to age on-screen."

She further added, "The story needs to move forward. That is why actors are exiting the show. There is no other reason for actors to leave the show."

As per reports, the original story's course is over. The show now needs a new story which is why these actors are making an exit. 

The viewers will get to see a new story with new actors. 

However, Virat's Chavan family will be retained in the show even after the leap. 

It will be interesting to see how the story turns out to be after Harshad, Neil and Ayesha's exit.

What is your take on this? Tell us in the comments. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

