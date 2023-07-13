Exclusive! Ayesha Singh breaks her silence on if she is doing Naagin 7; reveals if she would work with Neil Bhatt and Aishwarya Sharma again

MUMBAI: Ayesha Singh is a very popular name in the world of television and today she has become a household name.

She rose to fame with her role as Sai in the most successful serial on television Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

She has also appeared in television shows like Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost and Doli Armaano Ki.

Fans have especially loved the way she has played the role of a mother and dealt with the situations.

The show has taken a leap and the actresses exited her show and her character and said goodbye to her character “Sai”

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Ayesha Singh recollects her first-day shoot on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's set, says that she did not feel like returning to work, remembers her first scene with Sanjay Narvekar and much more )

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress and asked her if she would work in the future with Neil and Aishwarya and if she is a part of Naagin 7.

In the future if you get a chance will you ever work with Neil and Aishwarya again?

For me when I was doing Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, it was very important as I was a newcomer, for me it is very important to what character I am playing. What is my part, my contribution and what is the show about? Even the time when I was given the choice to choose between Sai and Pakhi, I chose Sai as I felt that this character has the potential and I wanted to play this character so the same way in future if I like the character and I want to do it, then I will go ahead and do it regardless who would be by co-actors. The project should speak.

What do you have to say about the news doing the rounds that Neil and you have signed a contract that you’ll not work together for the next five years?

No, this is false news there is no contract as such. I don’t know where these rumors are coming from. I have signed no contract as such.

Are you going to be part of Naagin 7?

I don’t know where these rumors are coming from and I have no idea about it. They haven’t reached out to me nor have they spoken to me about it so I don’t know where this news came from.

Who are you missing from the sets of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin?

I am missing my work; I miss the friends I have made in the cast and crew, the production team, and Kishori mam.

Has your legal background helped you in this entertainment field?

I didn’t have to show my legal strength over here as of now, but at the back of my mind I am at peace as in my friends circle there are a lot of lawyers and some are judges. In the back of my mind, I always knew that if I was stuck anywhere no one could take advantage of me. I have friends to whom I can reach out too, I didn’t have to show someone the power of law.

Well, there is no doubt that Ayesha Singh proved her acting chops in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and the fans would miss watching her on television.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

(ALSO READ: Breaking! Ayesha Singh CONFIRMS her exit from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin and had THIS to say! Details Inside! )