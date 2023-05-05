Exclusive! Ayesha Singh of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin says THIS about Harshad Arora and their offscreen bonding! Read for more!

MUMBAI: Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. She has also appeared in television shows like Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost and Doli Armaano Ki.

Ayesha Singh has been ruling the hearts of fans with her portrayal of Sai and fans have especially loved the way she has played the role of a mother and dealt with the situations

Ayesha is a very popular actor and fans have shown her a lot of love and she shares a lot of positivity with them.

During a conversation with Tellychakkar, she spoke about her bonding with Harshad Arora and the upcoming track. She said, “We see that Sai and Virat are falling apart and situations don’t permit them to be together, plus our show has been graced by this whole new family and Harshad Arora, and he is lovely, there is a new energy on set and that is something we are looking forward to, and work on this new dynamic, and where we can take that”.

Talking about the offscreen chemistry she said, “Harshad is very jovial, he is very sincere with his work, and he keeps to himself, and he is very health conscious, so for a person like me, who loves sweets, I keep asking him, how does he do it and he says that it’s all discipline”.

Ayesha stars as Sai in the hit show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin!

