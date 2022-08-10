Exclusive! Ayesha Singh opens up about difficult days, and her first shoot experience with Neil Bhatt, saying, “I had already met Neil Sir and we had a mock shoot together which was very memorable”! Read For More!

Ayesha is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 04:45
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh opens up about difficult days, and her first shoot experience with Neil Bhatt, saying, “I had already me

MUMBAI:Ayesha Singh has been ruling the hearts of fans with her portrayal of Sai and fans have especially loved the way she has played the role of a mother and dealt with the tough situations

Ayesha is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

She has also appeared in television shows like Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost and Doli Armaano Ki.

ALSO READ:EXCLUSIVE! Ayesha Singh recollects her first-day shoot on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin's set, says that she did not feel like returning to work, remembers her first scene with Sanjay Narvekar and much more

And her portrayal of Sai, in the hit show Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin has been applauded by fans and peers alike.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a chart-topping show, which has a beloved cast and a devoted fan base.

Ayesha has had quite the journey over the course of the show and fans have fallen in love with Ayesha’s personality. 

And while there has always been commotion about whether or not Ayesha and her co-star Neil Bhatt get along, they have always maintained that they do.

In a recent conversation with TellyChakkar Ayesha opened up about Neil’s support and how he helped her during her early days and if she finds the field of acting difficult.

Talking about Acting she said, “When there are difficult days and long days, then it feels very difficult, and not just to me, to my whole family, when they see me working day and night sometimes, without eating sometimes, they get worried. My mother sometimes, says what kind of a line have chosen, that it requires so much work, and then I will tell her Mumma don’t say things like that, I like my work and then I tell her, not many people what they want to do in life and I know that and to be fortunate enough to get all of this love is just great”.

Talking about her first scene experience with Neil, she said, “We actually had to do a scene very late, because initially he had a  different storyline and I had my own, and the first time I meet him, I scream at him, Sai is very upset, So I had already met Neil Sir and we had a mock shoot together which was very memorable”.

What do you think about the new twists and turns in the show? Let us know in the comments below!

For more exclusive updates from the entertainment world!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar!

ALSO READ:MUST READ! Ayesha Singh, Neil Bhatt and Harshad Arora to quit Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin post the 20-year Leap? Here’s what we know

GHKKPM Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin Sayi Virat Neil Bhatt Aishwarya Sharma Ayesha Singh Star Plus Paakhi GHKKPM spoilers Ayesha Singh Fans TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Mon, 05/29/2023 - 04:45

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Really! Sai determined to prove Virat’s innocence
MUMBAI :Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. We all know that the previous...
Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Ayushmann Khurrana
MUMBAI: yushmann Khurrana started his journey with TV and in 2012 made his Bollywood debut with Vicky Donor. In his...
Exclusive! Ayesha Singh opens up about difficult days, and her first shoot experience with Neil Bhatt, saying, “I had already met Neil Sir and we had a mock shoot together which was very memorable”! Read For More!
MUMBAI:Ayesha Singh has been ruling the hearts of fans with her portrayal of Sai and fans have especially loved the way...
Must Read! Loved City of Dreams season 3? Have a look at the shows made on political drama
MUMBAI:Over the time, we have seen some beautiful shows being made on digital platforms in different genres. Our...
Exclusive! “I think Anjum Faikh would win Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 13 and if not her, then it's Abdu, Shiv and Ruhi" – Fahmaan Khan
MUMBAI:Actor Fahmaan Khan has become a household name with his character Aryan Singh Rathore in Star Plus’ Imlie.His...
Ssudeep Sahir: Social media has definitely become a crucial part of the industry
MUMBAI:Actor Ssudeep Sahir, who was last seen in the show Tera Yaar Hoon Main, says that social media is very important...
Recent Stories
Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Ayushmann Khurrana
Must Read! Top 5 highest-grossing films of Ayushmann Khurrana
Latest Video
Related Stories
shows Gang Leaders' tiff
Roadies - Karm ya Kaand' promo has Ashneer Grover, shows Gang Leaders' tiff
Ashneer Grover
'Roadies - Karm ya Kaand' promo has Ashneer Grover, shows Gang Leaders' tiff
Munawar
'Never considered becoming a singer,' says Munawar after debut album 'Madari'
Exclusive
Exclusive! Shubh Laabh Aapkey Ghar Mein fame actress Mansi Arora to enter Mere Sai - Shraddha Aur Saburi
Kashmir shoot
Saumya Tandon extends her Kashmir shoot into a vacay
Vin Diesel
Vin Diesel says 'Fast & Furious' spinoffs are in the works, including a female-led movie