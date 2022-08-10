Exclusive! Ayesha Singh opens up about difficult days, and her first shoot experience with Neil Bhatt, saying, “I had already met Neil Sir and we had a mock shoot together which was very memorable”! Read For More!

MUMBAI:Ayesha Singh has been ruling the hearts of fans with her portrayal of Sai and fans have especially loved the way she has played the role of a mother and dealt with the tough situations

Ayesha is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin.

She has also appeared in television shows like Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost and Doli Armaano Ki.

And her portrayal of Sai, in the hit show Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Meiin has been applauded by fans and peers alike.

Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is a chart-topping show, which has a beloved cast and a devoted fan base.

Ayesha has had quite the journey over the course of the show and fans have fallen in love with Ayesha’s personality.

And while there has always been commotion about whether or not Ayesha and her co-star Neil Bhatt get along, they have always maintained that they do.

In a recent conversation with TellyChakkar Ayesha opened up about Neil’s support and how he helped her during her early days and if she finds the field of acting difficult.

Talking about Acting she said, “When there are difficult days and long days, then it feels very difficult, and not just to me, to my whole family, when they see me working day and night sometimes, without eating sometimes, they get worried. My mother sometimes, says what kind of a line have chosen, that it requires so much work, and then I will tell her Mumma don’t say things like that, I like my work and then I tell her, not many people what they want to do in life and I know that and to be fortunate enough to get all of this love is just great”.

Talking about her first scene experience with Neil, she said, “We actually had to do a scene very late, because initially he had a different storyline and I had my own, and the first time I meet him, I scream at him, Sai is very upset, So I had already met Neil Sir and we had a mock shoot together which was very memorable”.

What do you think about the new twists and turns in the show? Let us know in the comments below!

