EXCLUSIVE! Ayesha Singh recollects her first-day shoot on Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin sets, says she did not feel like returning to work, remembers her first scene with Sanjay Narvekar and much more

Ayesha Singh opens up on her first shot in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, reveals the quality of Sai she can relate to and much more.
Ayesha Singh

MUMBAI: Actress Ayesha Singh gained overnight fame for her character Sai Joshi in Star Plus' popular show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin. 

She is romancing Neil Bhatt who plays the role of Virat Chavan. 

While Ayesha's on-screen pairing with Neil became a huge hit, she is currently seen opposite TV's handsome hunk Harshad Arora who plays Satya's character. 

Harshad recently made an entry in the show and his character Satya has already become a huge hit.

The show is witnessing some interesting twists and turns in the story which is leaving the viewers intrigued. 

How much is Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for you?

This show is really important to me. Ghum was offered to me during the moment when there was a lockdown. I was going to see my uncle who was unwell. So, I was moving back from Mumbai to Agra for some time. I continued giving auditions as they were happening online back then. I always wanted to be an entertainer. Thanks to my friend Grishma who asked me to join acting school and that's how I pursued my career in this field. I got a call from Ghum and had to do a mock shoot. So, I came back from Agra. I gave my audition and went back. When we started shooting for the show and it was going to go on-air, my uncle left us. I could not go. I was very lucky that I got to meet him. 

Do you remember your first scene? How was your first shot with Neil?

Yes, definitely! I clearly remember everything. People on the set had second thoughts thinking if they have taken the right decision to cast me or not. I was also feeling like not returning to set. My friends were very excited when I reached home. I told them that my first day was very bad. As an actor, you come to know when you are going wrong in your work and people are not liking it. My friends were really supportive. The next day when I reached the set, it turned out to be really good. My first scene was with Sanjay Narvekar sir. He played my father in the show. I have a very good bond with him. 

How much do you relate with Sai?

I relate to Sai in the ways where she is very chirpy and stands up for the right thing because I am the same in real life. I am a fun-loving and light-hearted person. I find happiness in small things. But Sai is very Dabang where she will involve herself in matters to make things right. That is very brave of this character. So, that is something I can't do. 

Well said, Ayesha!

Harmisha Chauhan Parikh's picture

About Author

Comments

