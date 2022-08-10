Exclusive! Ayesha Singh reveals her parents were worried about her joining the industry, and THIS is how she dealt with it! Read for more!

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Tue, 05/30/2023 - 04:45
MUMBAI :Ayesha Singh is a lawyer turned actress. She is best known for playing the lead female protagonist role of Sai in Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein. She has also appeared in television shows like Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost and Doli Armaano Ki.

While Ayesha is a very popular actor and fans have shown her a lot of love and she shares a lot of positivity with them. Some new information that she shared might be shocking to some fans.

During a conversation with Tellychakkar, Ayesha Singh revealed some shocking details of propositions about the concerns that her family had for her before she became an actress.

When asked about her concerns and her family’s concern about the industry, she said, “Definitely, there were concerns, more from my family than me. Especially because of my background. I am from Agra and my parents still live there. They’ve sent me here to follow my dreams because they trust me but still, they are always worried for me and my well-being. The artist is always busy chasing their dreams and fighting for them but the family is realistic and they have their fears. Of course, I was irritated sometimes but their fears are completely valid.

I remember, once I wanted to travel with my theatre group to Gujrat and I was backstage, I wasn’t even performing, so my mother was hesitant and wanted me to wait until I’ve secured a job but I retaliated, saying ‘No, I’m going, this is what i want to do and I am going and you don’t worry, I will keep you updated.’ The thing is that you have to address your parent’s concerns but still stand your ground. Though I am fortunate that nothing like that has happened to me. There are mishaps in every industry, Our sector is highlighted because we are always on the screen. If you are right and if you are strong-headed, these things don’t happen to you, if you stick to your principles.”

