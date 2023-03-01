EXCLUSIVE! Ayesha Singh spills beans about her co-stars; says, "Aishwarya Sharma is most likely to be the most popular on social media"

MUMBAI : Ayesha Singh is an actress and model known for appearing in the show Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost (2016), and the film Adrishya (2017).

She recently came into the limelight after essaying the role of Sai Joshi, in the Star plus show 'Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin.

She is loved for her character and performance. She has a huge fan following and the audience loves her.

The show is one of the top five, with the highest rating currently. It is doing exceptionally well and the plot has kept the audience hooked.

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with Ayesha Singh and got to know interesting insights.

Who is most likely to laugh for no reason on set?

I am the one who will laugh for no reason.

Who is most likely to use pickup lines and filmy dialogues?

That has to be Vihan. He will definitely use lines.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Ayesha Singh talks about the beginning of Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin; says, “When I first reached the office, I was so lost and nervous about performing with Neil sir”

Who is most likely to be experimental with food?

Kishori ma’am will experiment with food for sure. She can eat a whole variety of things. I have tried a lot of things because of her. She made me try a lot of things and I think it is very nice that she experiments so much. She never says no to experiences which I think is good.

Who is most likely to be crafty on set?

I think Tanvi ji would be very crafty. She is very solution-oriented and comes up with fixes all the time. I think me and her both can be crafty.

Who is most likely to have the worst ideas on set?

That will be Vihan for sure. He is mostly in the fun zone. So even if you ask for genuine ideas, he would suggest funny things.

Who is most likely to be treated like a child on set?

Savi is the baby of the set and she is treated as such too. She is so cute and such a bundle of joy.

Who is most likely to be more popular on social media?

I think that would be Aishwarya, she has got the most followers.

Who is most likely to be the most honest on set?

I think everyone is honest on set but I would like to give that title to myself.

Who is most likely to not pick up a call in the first go?

I never pick up a call in the first go. Most of the time I am not even aware of where my phone is and I even get scolded for it a lot.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Ayesha Singh talks about her character on Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin; says, “I was asked to audition for both Sai and Pakhi, but I chose to audition for Sai”

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.