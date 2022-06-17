EXCLUSIVE! Ayesha Singh takes a small break from Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for this reason

Paakhi will try to stay there in the room by talking about Samrat. Paakhi tries to pour her heart out in front of Virat which takes him by surprise.

 

ayesha

MUMBAI : Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well. The audience loves to watch the chemistry of Sai and Virat and the fights between Virat, Sai, Pakhi, and Samrat.

Also read: OMG! Angry fans urge to end Star Plus’ show Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin for THIS reason, read tweets

Currently, Virat tells Sai about how he is dealing with so many emotions ever since they have lost their baby. He will apologize to Sai for not being there with her when she needed him the most. Furthermore, Virat will pour his heart out in front of Sai and both will get emotional. Virat will ask Sai to sleep in the same room and that she doesn't need to go anywhere else. Both will try to sleep but then eventually realize that there are lots they need to talk about.

Now the breaking is that Sai aka Ayesha Singh has taken a short break as she had a small tooth treatment and she has been recovering from it. Well, we wish her to get well soon and come back to the screens as sherni.

The next morning, Paakhi will go to the baby's nursery and won’t see Virat there. She will panic and think that Virat and Sai have sorted out their difference. Paakhi will find a way to go to Sai and Virat's room and see what they are up to. She will bring a bag full of sarees to give to Sai. Paakhi asks Virat about Sai and comes to know that she has gone to the hospital. Virat will refuse it as he feels that Paakhi should keep it, or else she can give it to someone else also. But after Paakhi insists, Virat gives the sarees to Sai. She asks Virat if she can keep the sarees in Sai's cupboard. Virat will allow her to do so. Paakhi will try to stay there in the room by talking about Samrat. Paakhi tries to pour her heart out in front of Virat which takes him by surprise.

Also read: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Pathetic! Jagtap kidnaps Sai leaving Samrat bloodshed

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com

