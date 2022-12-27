EXCLUSIVE! Ayesha Singh talks about dealing with trolls; says, “If there is constructive criticism, I take it in a healthy way and try to work on it”

MUMBAI : Ayesha Singh is an actress and model known for appearing in the show Zindagi Abhi Baaki Hai Mere Ghost (2016), and the film Adrishya (2017).

She recently came into the limelight after essaying the role of Sai Joshi, in the Star plus show 'Ghum Hai Kisi Ke Pyaar Meiin.

She is being absolutely loved for her character and performance. She has a huge fan following and the audience loves her.

The show is one of the top five, with the highest rating currently. It is doing exceptionally well and the plot has kept the audience hooked.

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with Ayesha Singh and got to know interesting insights.

How much do the comments of fans about the show affect you and your work?

“If there is constructive criticism, I take it in a healthy way and try to work on it. I try to judge and even ask my close friends if they feel it is true or not. I ask if or how I should improve. But if it is something that needs to be ignored, I easily ignore it. I do not fall into being bullied or hurt. I have only received a lot of love and praise from the audience.”

Fans tend to mix the character and the person. How much do you feel the fans should mix the reel and real person of a show?

“If they do not connect then again we will be held responsible for not doing our jobs well. They are innocent and they easily connect with you. When they connect with you, they take everything you say and do to their heart which is amazing because you have not met someone but they love you so much. I do not side with trolling. There are some who understand the difference, some do not. I love how fans take out time to write mails to us and even send us gifts.”

What is one thing which the fans might not know about you?

“There are a lot of things but one of them being that I do not own a house at the moment but I wish to buy a really great house in Mumbai. Because I have heard that it is really difficult to have a house here that too with a huge balcony.”

