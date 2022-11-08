Exclusive! Ayub Khan to join Star Bharat's show Gud Se Meetha Ishq

Popular actor Ayub Khan is all set to enter Gud Se Meetha Ishq. The show will see several new entries soon that will further spice up the drama. 

 

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Thu, 08/11/2022 - 22:34
Exclusive! Ayub Khan to join Star Bharat's show Gud Se Meetha Ishq

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television. 

A lot of twists and turns are taking place in various shows these days. 

The makers are constantly introducing new entries in every show to spice up the drama. 

Well, Star Bharat's show Gud Se Meetha Ishq which was launched a few months ago is loved by the viewers. 

Gud Se Meetha Ishq stars Pankhuri Awasthy, Ishaan Dhawan and Meera Deosthale in the lead roles. 

The show had recently witnessed actor Shantanu Monga's entry which spiced up the drama. 

We also exclusively reported about actors like Jaswir Kaur and Muktamukhi Sarkar all set to join the show in pivotal roles.

And now, one more big name is all set to be a part of the show's star cast and it is none other than Ayub Khan.

Ayub is well-known for his roles in several TV shows and movies. 

The viewers are surely going to love his presence in the show. 

Jaswir is a well-known actress on the small screens and is known for her performances in shows like Anupamaa, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki among others.


Meanwhile, Muktamukhi is known for her role in Sony TV's popular show Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein.

Ayub is known for his performances in shows like Uttaran, Ranju Ki Betiyaan among others. 

How excited are you for Ayub's entry into the show? Tell us in the comments.

Casting director Shubham Singh has done casting for Ayub in this show. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

ALSO READ: Sagar Saini to enter &TV’s Gudiya Hamari Sabhi Pe Bhari

Gud Se Meetha Ishq Star Bharat Pankhuri Awasthy Sagar Saini Ishaan Dhawan flm farm Meera Deosthale amrapalli dubey Jaswir Kaur muktamukhi sarkar Ayub Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Harmisha Chauhan's picture

About Author

Submitted by Harmisha Chauhan on Thu, 08/11/2022 - 22:34

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Interesting! Meet the lesser-known siblings of popular B-town celebs
MUMBAI: It is now a known fact that fans want to know everything there is to know about their favourite celebrities,...
Exclusive! Ayub Khan to join Star Bharat's show Gud Se Meetha Ishq
MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television.  A lot of twists and turns...
Banni Chow Home Delivery: Sad! Banni marriage with Yuvan brings her embarrassment
MUMBAI:Shashi Sumeet has produced several hit series, including Kyun Utthey Dil Chhod Aaye and Barrister Babu, Meet....
Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: Emotional! Ram goes into flashback with Pihu’s new name for him
MUMBAI:Sony TV's show Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 is all set for a major drama in the upcoming episode. As reported earlier...
Good News! Ekta Kapoor to bring back THIS popular show on Doordarshan as a tribute to brave soldiers on Independence Day
MUMBAI: Telly producer and director Ekta Kapoor, is all set to bring to audiences one of the most popular TV shows ‘Yeh...
REALLY! Is marriage on cards for Sachin Tendulkar’s daughter Sara Tendulkar? Scroll down for details
MUMBAI: Sachin Tendulkar's daughter Sara Tendulkar is a teen sensation on the internet. There are assumptions that the...
Recent Stories
Interesting! Meet the lesser-known siblings of popular B-town celebs
Interesting! Meet the lesser-known siblings of popular B-town celebs
Latest Video