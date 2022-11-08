Exclusive! Ayub Khan to join Star Bharat's show Gud Se Meetha Ishq

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another exciting update from the world of television.

Well, Star Bharat's show Gud Se Meetha Ishq which was launched a few months ago is loved by the viewers.

Gud Se Meetha Ishq stars Pankhuri Awasthy, Ishaan Dhawan and Meera Deosthale in the lead roles.

The show had recently witnessed actor Shantanu Monga's entry which spiced up the drama.

We also exclusively reported about actors like Jaswir Kaur and Muktamukhi Sarkar all set to join the show in pivotal roles.

And now, one more big name is all set to be a part of the show's star cast and it is none other than Ayub Khan.

Ayub is well-known for his roles in several TV shows and movies.

The viewers are surely going to love his presence in the show.

Jaswir is a well-known actress on the small screens and is known for her performances in shows like Anupamaa, Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki among others.



Meanwhile, Muktamukhi is known for her role in Sony TV's popular show Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein.

Ayub is known for his performances in shows like Uttaran, Ranju Ki Betiyaan among others.

How excited are you for Ayub's entry into the show? Tell us in the comments.

Casting director Shubham Singh has done casting for Ayub in this show.

