Exclusive! Ayushi Khurana aka Ajooni is a fan of THIS top rated TV show

MUMBAI:Since the show ‘Ajooni’s’ initial airing, Ayushi Khurana, who made her debut appearance with Star Bharat's Ajooni, has acquired recognition. Ayushi Khurana portrays the role of Ajooni, a vibrant, charismatic woman who marries Rajveer, a defiant man by nature. These two completely different individuals have been drawn together by fate and endure an uncertain future. We perceive Ajooni and Rajveer coming closer as the story progresses.

Also read - Rajveer and Ajooni’s brews surreal romance in Star Bharat’s show ‘Ajooni’

Tellychakkar recently got in touch with Ayushi Khurana and got candid about her list of favourite things.

Favourite Cartoon?

I like Doraemon and sometimes I watch Tom & Jerry.

Favourite midnight food?

It depends on my craving but usually it’s soup, ice-cream or brownie.

Favourite look in the serial?

Partho gives me some very good clothes. I like it because it’s simple, sweet and has a very decent look so I like my own look.

Favourite brand for any accessory?

I like Accessorize to buy any accessory and to buy any type of jewellery I prefer Swarovski.

Your favourite TV actor and co-star?

Me and my mom used to watch this show, Kumkum Bhagya and I like Sriti Jha very much. I feel her acting is very inspiring and if I get a chance to work with a male co-actor then I would really want to work with Ritwik Dhanjani.

Your Favourite TV show?

Anupamaa.

Your favourite accessory?

Sunglasses, as it’s really very sunny in Mumbai. I won’t leave the house without my sunglasses for sure but otherwise I would say a camera. I take that everywhere I go.

Your favourite dance step?

I like the dance steps from the song ‘Bole chudiya bole kangana’. I mean Kareena Kapoor is my favourite so I like the way she dances.

Your favourite reality show?

Khatron Ke Khiladi. I feel like I will also participate in that show one day.

Your favourite lie?

That I’m stuck in traffic.

Your favourite pick-up line?

I don’t use pick up lines. People use pick up lines on me. All the pick up lines that I get to hear are just so cheesy. I don’t really like pick up lines, I mean if you have something to say then just say it out.

Your favourite excuse?

A lot of them but there’s this one excuse that I use every time – I have to go to the washroom. Anytime I want to do something, I use that excuse. Wait...I just revealed it here.

Also read - Ajooni: Successful! Ajooni finally exposes Harvinder’s infertility in front of the entire family

Star Bharat’s Ajooni has been attracting viewers now because of its interesting storyline and people are loving Ajooni and Rajveer’s chemistry.

To watch the interview, check out the link below: