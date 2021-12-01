Exclusive! Ayushmann Khurrana to grace The Kapil Sharma Show and KBC

MUMBAI: The Kapil Sharma Show is one of the most loved and cherished reality shows on television.

The trio of Krushna Abhishek, Bharti Singh, and Kapil is loved by the audiences and the biggest USP of the show is the comic timings of the actors.

Every weekend we have seen how many celebrities come and grace the show and have a fun time with Kapil and the entire cast and crew.

The celebrities who come on the show have a fun time with Kapil and give the audience a fun episode to watch with a lot of entertainment.

Ayushmann Khurrana will be gracing the show soon, where he will be promoting his movie Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui.

The actor will be seen having a good time with the cast and crew of the show and it will be an episode filled with entertainment.

The actor will be seen on KBC too alongside Amitabh Bachchan and he would be playing the game for charity and also will be sharing a lot of secrets with Big B.

Ayushmann was seen with Amitabh in the movie Gulabo Sitabo which was loved by the audience and he has always been a fan of the megasuperstar.

