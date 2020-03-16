EXCLUSIVE! Azhar J Malik bags Star Plus' upcoming show Faltu by Boy Hood Productions

We have an exclusive update that a popular production house is coming up with a brand new show on Star Plus which is titled Faltu.

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television. 

We all know that a lot of television shows are in the pipeline. 

Star Plus is coming up with a series of news shows in the upcoming days. 

We had exclusively updated that a popular production house is also coming up with a brand new show on Star Plus. 

We had reported that Niharika Chouksey, Abhishek Nigam and Randeep Rai were approached for the show. 

Later, we confirmed that Niharika is finalized for this upcoming show which is titled Faltu.

The show is bankrolled by Boy Hood Productions. 

ANd now, we have learnt that actor Azhar J Malik is all set to be a part of the show. 

Nothing much is known about Azhar's character yet. 

We will soon be back with all the latest updates on this development. 

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates. 

