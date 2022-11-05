Exclusive! Azma is a child and whatever she did on the show was to survive and Munawar will remain my younger brother for life - Prince Narula

MUMBAI: Prince Narula is one of the most famous and successful personalities on television. He is known as the king of reality shows as he has won all of them, be it Roadies, Splitsvilla, Bigg Boss, or Nach Baliye.

Prince grabbed the headlines during his stay in the Bigg Boss house for his friendship with Kishwar, Nora, Suyaash, and Yuvika.

He has also been associated with Roadies where he was the mentor and he used to train the new contestants of the show as he was the team leader.

Recently, he was seen in the show Lock Upp where he wasn’t the contestant of the show but was a part of the show to guide the contestants and to show them the right path.

Tellychakkar got in touch with Prince and asked him about his journey in the house and what he has to say about his bond with Azma and Munawar.

You came in the show and became the most popular contestant and now that the show is over what message do you have for your fans?

Thank you everyone who has supported me in this journey, though I wasn’t a contestant on the show and was playing from the creative team it was fun and I had come on the show to guide the contestants to how to play the game and bring them on the right path which I did and I am so glad about it.

Before entering the show did you watch the episodes and studied the game?

Initially, I hardly watched the show but once I came on board and I knew I was entering the Lock Upp I watched all the episodes so that I could study the show and the contestants.

Your favourite has always been Munawar. What do you have to say about the bond you share with him?

Munawar is like my younger brother and I had seen how he had told that he wanted to become like me and he was a huge fan and that’s why when I entered the show I told him that the things that would help him in future and there was no doubt that he deserved to win the show.

Are things cleared with Azma Fallah and is everything okay between the two of you and did you have a conversation with Yuvika about what all happened?

Azama is like a child. Whatever she did in the show was because she wanted to survive until the finale of the show as she thought this would be entertainment but it's fine and everything is left inside the Lock Upp. As far as Yuvika and I are concerned there is a lot of trust between us and we know that no one can come into our lives.

