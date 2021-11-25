EXCLUSIVE! Baa, Bahoo Aur Baby fame Benaf Dadachanji BAGS Sony TV's upcoming show Dhadkan Zindagii Kii

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We had exclusively informed you that Sony Entertainment Television is gearing up to bring a new show titled Dhadkan Zindagii KIi which will be a medical drama.

It will be set on a backdrop of a hospital and its doctors. A group of four to five cast members will play prominent roles in this show.

The makers have roped in some of the well-known and fresh faces for this promising medical drama series.

Earlier, we had informed about actors like Ashwin Mushran, Nishant Singh, Nakul Ghanekar, Jaywant Patekar, Rajesh Kamboj and Vindya Jain among others are roped in for the show who will be seen playing a pivotal role.

And now, we have exclusively learnt that actress Benaf Dadachanji has been roped in to play an important role in the show.

Nothing much has been known about Benaf's character in the show.

Benaf is popularly known for her role Baby aka Radhika in Star Plus' popular drama series Baa, Bahoo Aur Baby.

She has previously appeared in shows like Byaah Humari Bahu Ka, Jhansi Ki Rani, Chotti Bahu 2 and many more.

Benaf was last seen in Baarish and now is all set to be back on the small screens with Dhadkan.

Dhadkan Zindagii Kii also stars Additi Gupta and Rohit Purohit in the lead roles.

The show will hit the small screens from 6th December onwards at 10 PM.

