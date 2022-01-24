EXCLUSIVE! Baa Bahoo Aur Baby fame Nimisha Vakharia to enter Sony SAB's Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another interesting update from the world of television.

We have constantly been updating you about all the latest whereabouts happening in the television industry.

Sony SAB's Shubh Laabh is one such show that has been entertaining the viewers ever since the beginning.

Well, the viewers have seen many actors making an entry in the show which will further spice up the drama.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Karan Singh Chhabra to play a cameo in Sony SAB's Shubh Laabh

And now, TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Nimisha Vakharia is all set to enter the show.

She will be seen playing the lead actress Geetanjali Tikekar aka Savita's sister.

Nimisha's character will be Savita's sister as well as sister-in-law.

Well, Nimisha's character will definitely further spice up the drama.

Nimisha is well-known for her roles in projects like Baa, Bahoo aur Baby, Khichdi - The Movie, Wagle Ki Duniya and many more.

The show stars Chhavi Pandey and Nasirr Khan in pivotal roles.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE! Geetanjali Tikekar on Shubh Laabh being different from the regular soap opera: I am proud of being a part of the show as it’s a game-changer for TV because of its unique content