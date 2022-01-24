News

EXCLUSIVE! Baa Bahoo Aur Baby fame Nimisha Vakharia to enter Sony SAB's Shubh Laabh - Aapkey Ghar Mein

Sony SAB's Shubh Laabh is all set to witness a brand new entry soon.

24 Jan 2022 09:43 PM
Mumbai

Sony SAB's Shubh Laabh is one such show that has been entertaining the viewers ever since the beginning. 

Well, the viewers have seen many actors making an entry in the show which will further spice up the drama. 

And now, TellyChakkar has exclusively learnt that actress Nimisha Vakharia is all set to enter the show. 

She will be seen playing the lead actress Geetanjali Tikekar aka Savita's sister. 

Nimisha's character will be Savita's sister as well as sister-in-law. 

Well, Nimisha's character will definitely further spice up the drama. 

Nimisha is well-known for her roles in projects like Baa, Bahoo aur Baby, Khichdi - The Movie, Wagle Ki Duniya and many more. 

The show stars Chhavi Pandey and Nasirr Khan in pivotal roles. 

