EXCLUSIVE! Baal Shiv: "Mythology is one of the most difficult genres to act in" Veteran Actor Tej Sapru on his long career, different mediums, and future plans! Read Inside!

&TV airs the mythological show Baal Shiv. In the show's cast, Aan Tiwari plays Baal Shiv, Mouli Ganguly plays Mahasati Anusuya, Siddharth Arora plays Mahadev, Shivya Pathania plays Devi Parvati, Krrip Kapur Suri plays Asur Andhak, and Praneet Bhatt plays Narad Muni.

Tej Sapru has joined the show's star-studded cast. As the actor who has portrayed every character across films, television, and OTT platforms, Tej Sapru will appear as Prajapati Daksh in &TV's Baal Shiv.

As an actor how challenging do you think it is to do Mythological characters?

Mythology is one of the most difficult genres to act in. One must be very particular about speech, dialect, look, body language, etc. To shoot scenes with heavy hair, makeup, and jewelry is not easy at all. But actors feel blessed to be part of mythological shows and it keeps them going to give their best.

You have had an elongated repertoire in both Bollywood and Television; are there any of those characters or projects that you would consider to be ahead of its time and would love to do it again?

I have played several interesting characters in my long career across several entertainment industries and each character has a special place in my heart. In so many years of my career, I have done various roles and played a son to various villains but in Telugu and Tamil cinema, I had the opportunity to play the main villain which is the elderly role, and I would like to do the same role again in Hindi cinema.

Which genre would you consider to be the most exciting of all from your career span?

Apart from mythology, history excites me the most. I have done my graduation in History so you can understand my connection with the subject. I have always been in awe of historical heroes.

