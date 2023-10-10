Exclusive! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actress Sayli Salunkhe opens up all the secrets from the sets of the show, check it out

Submitted by Mitul Kansara on Tue, 10/10/2023 - 13:17
Sayli Salunkhe

MUMBAI: Sayli Salunkhe has been delivering an exceptional performance alongside Mohit Malik in Star Plus show ‘Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si’. The fun banter between the characters they essay is delightful to watch.

Also read - MUST READ! Sayli Salunkhe reveals her FIRST thought when she was offered Rajan Shahi's show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actress where she revealed about the funniest thing that happens on set, who sleeps the most on set and much more.

Who is boring on set?

Nobody is boring on set. Till now things are going well. Let's see what happens after a few months.

Who is most entertaining on set?

I'll say it's Aatya.

Who is very emotional on set?

I'll say it's me.

Who is 'Bahanebaaz'?

No one gives excuses. At till now no one has shown their colors. Maybe we will get to know after some time.

Who takes the most retakes?

It's Mohit. Everyone knows it.

Who's the most caring?

It's me, Vandu. Even Anagha is very caring. She's my bhabhi, Abhidnya.

Who's the most energetic?

Everyone is energetic. 

Who's the laziest?

I will say it's me.

Who's foodie on set?

Me, I'm very foodie. Mohit is someone who is very strict with his diet. I'll try to insist him for taking a bite but he will just look at me and say why I'm eating si much junk food and that I should eat good food but then I tell him that I want to eat Vada pav and Pani puri.

Who sleeps in between shots?

My whole on-screen family. Except me, the entire Karmakar family sleeps. But I love them

Who takes more time in getting ready?

I think I take more time in getting ready because I have heavy outfits heavy sequences and in times of continuity there's make-up. So it all takes time.

Who's the mood booster?

It's me and I'm sorry that I'm praising myself a lot but me and Mohit, we are doing a lot of scenes together so we are boosting each other's moods all the time. 

Who's the biggest prankster?

I'll say it's Shivam. 

Who is always late on set?

Nobody comes late.

Who's the dumbest?

Everyone over here is so smart, I feel I'm only dumb. 

Who's the gossip queen?

How can I tell you the answer to do this? I cannot tell you about this.

Who are you close to?

I'm close to Baba and Mohit.

Which was an awkward moment on set?

So two days ago I was very tired, and when I fell asleep, my mouth was open. A video was recorded of that and everyone looks at me and laughs. My family taunts me, saying that I taunt them for sleeping all the time and now they tell me that I was sleeping. I don't usually sleep but I was very tired that day. 

What was the funniest thing that happened on set?

This was it. I cannot count but a lot of funny things happen.

Also read - Must Read! Here are some lesser known facts about Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si actress Sayli Salunkhe

This was our conversation with Sayli Salunkhe. Tell us your opinion in the comment section below.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.


Mitul Kansara's picture

About Author

