EXCLUSIVE! Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si: Rajan Shahi brings real-life mother-daughter together on-screen, Kshitee Jog and Ujwala Jog to share screen

MUMBAI: Ace TV shows producer Rajan Shahi is known for his amazing shows like Anupamaa, Chaand Chupa Badal Mein, Tere Sheher Mein, Sapna Babul Ka - Bidaai and many more.

Currently, Rajan Shahi's much-talked about show Baatein Kuch Ankahee Si is all set to hit the small screens from today onwards.

It stars Sayli Salunkhe and Mohit Malik in the lead roles.

A lot has been spoken about this show which has a very unique and beautiful storyline.

Rajan Shahi has also roped in some of the best supporting actors for this show.

Well, we have an interesting thing to share with the viewers which is pleasantly surprising.

We all know that actress Kshitee Jog is also roped in for the show.

Kshitee will seen playing Sayli's mother in the show.

This is Kshitee's second collaboration with Rajan Shahi.

She was earlier seen playing a pivotal role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai where she was seen as Naitik's stepmother.

Apart from Kshitee, her real life mother and popular veteran actress Ujjwala Jog will also be seen in a pivotal role in the show.

Interestingly, Ujjwala will essay the role of Sayli's grandmother in the show.

So, the viewers will see real life mother-daughter together on-screen.

