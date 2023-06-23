Exclusive! Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3 is NOT going off the air, Despite Barsatein taking its time slot?

MUMBAI: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain's return to TV, has been one of the most loved. The gripping storyline and fantastic performances are winning the hearts of viewers. The new season has the same names but a different vibe and a totally different cast.

Ram and Priya’s chemistry in this season are fresh, more fun, and the dialogues are just too good. The show has taken on a fun new take with new actors and more.

Fans of the show got really worried when today the promo, for the new Balaji show Barsatein, starring Kushal Tandon and Shivangi Joshi, was released.

The new show would be taking over the 8 pm time slot, starting the 10th of July, so fans thought that Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3, is going off-air.

But, fans can calm down because as per sources, the show is not going off-air.

One of the show’s Executive Producers’s calmed the fans down and took to her story to share the news. And that has brought a moment of relief for the fans.

But with the news of the Barsatein taking over the time slot, Bade Acche Lagte Hai 3, could either move to a new time slot or even just shift to OTT, as many shows have done before. Because the fan base of the show is quite strong.

The banters between, Ram and Priya are iconic, and in a recent episode, the chemistry between Nakuul and Disha is the pivoting point for the show, their chemistry is flawless and easygoing, but this season has sparks like nothing else.

