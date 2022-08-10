Exclusive! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Abhinav Kapoor reveals how much he misses Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar, deets inside

MUMBAI :A lot has changed since the last leap in the Sony TV’s popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

Abhinav Kapoor is currently seen in show portraying the character of Vikrant. However, now the character of Vikrant has aged, thanks to the time leap.

Even though Ram Kapoor cannot be seen anymore in the show, the audience cannot forget the magic that was created by the chemistry between Ram and Priya. Other than love, the show also stands for friendship goals.

Vikrant is seen as Ram Kapoor’s best friend who has always been with him through thick and thin.

Abhinav is paired opposite Alefia Kapadia in the show who portrays the role of Sara Sood.

The actor is being loved by the viewers for his amazing performance in the show.

This is not the first time Abhinav has proved his mettle in acting with his performances.

The actor has been a part of several TV shows over the years.

Being an established actor, Abhinav has experienced all the highs and lows in his career and has lots to share about his personal and professional life. Fans love Abhinav, not just for his acting but also for his fitness routines.

Tellychakkar got in touch with the actor where we asked him some very interesting questions and sure enough, Abhinav’s were just as interesting.

How do you feel about the current track?

I feel great about the current track. We have a lot of office scenes going on so I really enjoy it. The new cast is really good, very promising and very energetic and they are doing a good job. Hiten is doing a great job. When it comes to my work, I make sure I give my 100% so I’m enjoying it vry much.

Tell us how much you miss Ram and Priya?

I definitely miss Ram and Priya a lot. The show was started by them and we were shooting for 2 or 2and a half years together so we became very close friends in real life. We have good camaraderie and love. I miss the jokes and fun banter every single day on the set. Everytime I go to the set I miss Disha and Nakuul very much.

Tell me what can the audience expect in the upcoming track of the show?

The audience can expect a lot of mature romance with a lot of ups and downs. Somewhere there’ll be love while somewhere there’ll be deception. I think there are all kinds of masala in the current track and slowly it’s all being executed well. So hopefully the audience will love the track.

This was our conversation with Abhinav Kapoor. Tell us what you think about the current track of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

