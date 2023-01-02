Exclusive! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 actor Ajay Nagrath shares his favourite moment from the show, check it out

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has proved to be an instant hit among the audiences.

The show stars Disha Parmar and Nakuul Mehta in the lead roles and has remained viewers' favourite for a very long time now.

Apart from Disha and Nakuul, the show also features a very well-known actor Ajay Nagrath.

Ajay Nagrath plays the role of Adi, who is Ram’s best friend.

The actor is well-known for his stellar performance in C.I.D where he played sub-inspector Pankaj. He is also recognized for his role in Shriman Shrimati.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Ajay who had a lot of interesting things to talk about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and other memorable shows that he has done in the past.

Share with us a memorable moment of Ram and friends.

There are many memorable moments but I remember when the pandemic had hit and 1-2 years before that, CID had stopped. So for 1 or 1 and half years I didn’t work. Then for 2 years there was pandemic. So me and Abhinav are childhood friends and even Utkarsh was there. It was fun to have him on set. He’s a very good friend of mine. Nakuul is obviously a wonderful guy to be around with. We all had a lot of moments amongst each other. However, I feel this one moment was special where in the pilot episode, my whole introduction of him us walking into the office, that whole sequence is very close to my heart because I was actually having stage fright, I mean I was doing it after 2-3 years. However, because Nakuul is a wonderful co-star, we build a comfort zone with each other and we both brothers would comfort each other. So yes the pilot is something very close to my heart.

How was your experience working with Jatin Kanakia?

Oh my god! Jatin Kanakia was first of all a Gujarati theatre thespian, and secondly at that time I was very young, probably 7-8 years old during Shrimaan Shrimati. I was a child surrounded by big stars. I was a kid so I didn’t know what was what but now when I re-watch it I feel like these people were such legends. Now I realize that I was working in the presence of greatness. I felt very bad when he passed away because I felt like it was too soon. He was such a fine man, and a great co-actor. It’s our loss that we could not watch more of his art. God rest his soul in peace.

Is there going to be another season of CID?

Some time ago we all had a reunion. Shraddha Musale was kind enough to invite us all into her house and we all met there. So there is quite a lot of positive news. It is not a 100% but it is still in talks. There might not be a CID show but there are talks happening. I can say that there is a 70% chance of it coming back.

This was our conversation with Ajay Nagrath. Tell us your opinion in the comment section.

