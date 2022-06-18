EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 Ajay Nagrath aka Adi opens up on his love for FOOD, says he loves home-cooked food and his mom's dishes are a huge hit on the sets of the show

MUMBAI: Ajay Nagrath is brilliantly playing the role of Aditya Shekhawat aka Adi in Sony TV's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actor is seen as Ram's best friend in the show and Ajay's character is one of the most prominent parts of the show's storyline.

Ajay's character is a positive one and we have seen a lot of changes in him as the show's story progressed.

And now, as the show has taken a leap, TellyChakkar got in touch with Ajay who spoke about his personal and professional life.

ALSO READ: Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2: Shocking! Vedika arrested for rash driving, calls herself Ram’s fiancée

A dream role that you wish to play on-screen?

I don't have any dream role as such as I never thought about it. I would like to play all kinds of roles and be versatile. I like to experiment with various kinds of roles.

Are you a foodie? What dishes do you love to gorge on? Do you like cooking? If yes, how often do you cook?

I am an absolute foodie and I love all the food that my mom makes. In fact, her food is a big hit on the set of Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

What is your take on online trolling which sometimes leaves celebrities in a very bad state? Has that ever affected you at any level?

Online trolling is not something that I pay attention to. It is not productive in any manner and it doesn’t take a lot for people to hide behind their keyboards and phones to write something mean and give their opinion which they will not be able to say face to face. There is no fear of consequence, so I consider it a “bitch move” as they say.

Ajay is popularly known for his roles in shows like C.I.D., Family No. 1, Ghar Jamai, and Shriman Shrimati among others.

The actor had started his career as a child artist and also starred in several movies.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: INTERESTING! This is what Sneha Namanandi aka Shivina is up to post her exit from Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2