EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Aanchal Khurana opens up on doing Bigg Boss, talks about her bond with co-star Ajay Nagrath

MUMBAI: Aanchal Khurana is currently ruling several hearts with her stellar performance in Sony TV's newly launched show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actress is seen playing the role of Brinda in the show and is paired opposite Ajay Nagrath.

Viewers are in awe of Aanchal's performance in the show.

TellyChakkar got in touch with Aanchal, who spoke at length about her character in Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and much more.

After being a part of reality shows like Roadies and Mujhse Shaadi Karoge, would you like to try Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss? If yes, which one would you choose and why?

Yes, why not! I would love to do Khatron Ke Khiladi. I watch every season of Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss. I want to do all the stunts in KKK as I am still not able to know my fears in life. I want to face them and see what all I can do.

And Bigg Boss is something I want to do but not now, probably after two to three years. Right now, I want to do Bade Achhe Lagte Hain for the next five to ten years.

Viewers are loving the cute nok-jhok between you and Aditya aka Ajay Nagrath. Tell us about your bond in real life.

I love my nok-jhok scenes that come with him. I love the on and off-screen vibe. Aditya is a darling off-screen. I am in touch with him even when I am not shooting with him. He is very caring. I was unwell once and he used to message me and ask me to have haldi wala dudh. You need a kick to come to the set every day because it becomes extremely monotonous. So for me, that is the team. We all eat together. The show's cast is very good and the bonding is great.

If not an actress, what would you have been?

Obviously, I would be a fashion designer. I am a fashion designer. I am not just an actress. I am in the fashion field too. I have my own brand called Chickweed by AK. I am managing both things together right now. So, my clothing business is on.

Aanchal has previously starred in projects like Savdhaan India and Roadies, where she emerged as a winner for Season 8, Meri Saasu Maa, Sapne Suhane Ladakpan Ke, and Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop.

