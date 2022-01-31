EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Abhinav Kapoor on his bond with Shubhaavi Choksey: She is my rakhi-sister and we have been together through thick and thin

MUMBAI: Sony TV's Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is constantly witnessing a lot of drama.

The viewers have seen how Ram and Priya's life has once again witnessed a huge storm.

The duo is standing against each other to support their respective families.

While Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar play the lead roles, the show's supporting star cast is also leaving no stone unturned to keep the viewers entertained.

Ram and his friends Vikrant, Kunal and Adi have given major friendship goals.

Abhinav Kapoor is seen playing Vikrant's character in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actor's character is quite interesting and the viewers are able to relate to it.

The handsome hunk has always been quite open about his character and his experience so far shooting for the show.

TellyChakkar once again got a chance to have a lovely conversation with Abhinav who spilt some beans on Vikrant's character, his love for theatre and his special bond with Shubhaavi Choksey.

Views on Vikrant's character...

My character in the show is extremely impactful. I may only appear for a few minutes in a scene but make sure that I grab attention. I don't have any complaints with the writers of the show. I have never played the lead's friend in any of my previous shows. But the makers don't treat me like I am a supporting actor. They treat me as one of the most important characters of the show.

The main tracks of a lot of characters in the show are yet to unfold. When those tracks will be unfolded, it has a lot of drama and several twists and turns. The viewers are going to love seeing it.

Miss performing in theatre...

I definitely miss it a lot. But theatre requires a lot of time. I will definitely do theatre once again whenever I get good plays to perform. Even today when I get some scripts, I go through them. But I have done theatre for several years. However, there is a difference between performing in front of the camera and on the stage as the reach is different. Theatre is a real and one take acting. It is organic. One can learn a lot and establish himself as an actor once he has done theatre. Whatever success I have gained today is because of my theatre and it is like a temple to me. It is sacred for me and I respect every theatre actor. There isn't much money there, so, I am earning money for creative satisfaction. Post that, I can get back to the theatre.

Bond with Shubhaavi Choksey...

Shubhaavi is my rakhi-sister for the past 20 years. We used to do theatre together several years ago. I share a really great bond with her. We have seen several ups and downs in our life and faced them together. We have been with each other through thick and thin. It is simply amazing that we are working together after so many years.

