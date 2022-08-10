EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Abhinav Kapoor opens up on how fitness has changed his life, shares he is a believer in hardcore dieting but also enjoys cheat meals and much more

MUMBAI: Actor Abhinav Kapoor is impressing everyone with his stellar performance in Sony TV's show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2. The actor portrays the character of Vikrant in the show, who is Ram's best friend. Abhinav is paired up with Alefia Kapadia, aka Sara, in the show.

While we have seen a lot of changes in Abhinav's character Vikrant after his wedding with Sara in the show, there is a lot more to witness in the upcoming track.

Actors are often quizzed about the show, their on-screen characters and much more. But we got an exclusive chance to converse with Abhinav about some fun and interesting things in our fitness segment.

Let's take a look:

How has fitness changed your life?

Fitness has changed my life upside down. I think whatever little bit I am in my life is only because of fitness. Fitness is not just having a great body, but it also makes you very tough as a person. It makes you mentally very strong. It can affect you in a good way, both physically, and mentally. A fit body is a fit mind, and vice versa. I am always cautious because of my fitness. I leave behind all the negative energies in the gym. My entire day is spent calmly. It is like mediation to me. Fitness also stops me from making irrational decisions.

Do you prefer hardcore gymming or working out at home?

I have worked out enough at home during the pandemic for a year when the gyms were shut. There isn't enough space in the house to work out. My neighbours were quite disturbed when I used to work out at home due to the excess noise. I used to also play loud music while working out, so even that used to disturb them. So, it's better to work out in the gym since I am a hardcore gymming person. But initially, I really enjoyed working out at the gym. Later, I got bored as there is a completely different environment in the gym. There are so many pieces of equipment, and also so many people, which motivate us to do better.

If got a chance, would you like to build a gym at home?

Yes, definitely! In fact, there is one room in my house, which is dedicated to my workout. It is also my study room. But I really enjoy it when I go to the gym because it's comfier. There is a different kind of energy in the gym area.

Fitness and diet both go hand in hand. How do you plan your diet? Do you believe in having cheat meals?

I definitely believe in cheat meals. Sunday is a cheat day for me. I also enjoy some nice wine, gorge on butter chicken, and don't binge on burgers, pizzas or rice. However, I do enjoy butter chicken or paneer makhani. One can't have a great body without relying on a good diet. I always believe to have cheat days on Sunday and the rest of the days, relying on a hardcore diet. Eat healthy food, eat fewer carbs or find alternatives for that. Also, avoid lactose and sugar. There is no harm in having such things once in a while but avoid them on a daily basis. Even when I am on set, I don't cheat with my diet. I take home-cooked food. I eat one or two meals from home, and I take along my lunch and evening snacks. I eat boiled egg, omelette or puffed rice, fruits, peanuts, dry fruits or some healthy seeds for munching. I only have one cup of black coffee in the entire day without milk and sugar. It exceeds to one more cup if I am shooting for long hours and I feel tired.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2: OMG! Alefia Kapadia compares Disha Parmar with THIS creature