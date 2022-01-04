EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Abhinav Kapoor shares his views on the importance of screen space in a project: I feel the actor's role should be very impactful so, in that case, a screen space shouldn't matter

MUMBAI: Abhinav Kapoor is currently seen in Sony TV's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2.

The actor is seen playing the pivotal role of Ram's best friend Vikrant and the viewers are loving to see him.

Abhinav's character is quite interesting and as it gives away major friendship goals, the viewers are able to relate to it.

The actor has always been quite open about his character and his experience so far shooting for the show.

TellyChakkar once again got a chance to have a lovely conversation with Abhinav who spilt beans on the show's recent track and also some other interesting things.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is a subtle drama which is why a certain set of viewers like it and the rest don't. What is your take on this?

I think everyone does not like everything. One cannot create a product that will be liked by everyone. Human beings are very strange. I feel likes and dislikes will continue to happen. But if a certain set of people like the show, it means we are successful in creating a good show. And for the rest of the people who don't like it, we can just respect their decision. Maybe they will like the show in the future. The show's format is so that it will always be very subtle and real. Balaji Telefilms is making extremely realistic shows. I can't personally be a part of shows which are very overdramatic. With Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2, we are showing audiences something new.

Being an actor, how much does a screen space matter to you?

Every project is never the same. I have done so many shows where I have played the lead role. I am almost there in each and every scene. But if I start to do the same kind of work, I'll get bored and typecast as well. The excitement won't last long. The star cast of the show is very huge and our individual tracks are yet to surface. There is still more to see. There are hardly any newcomers in the show and we all have some great tracks coming in the future. Since the cast is very huge, everyone can't be at the forefront all the time. It keeps changing with time and as the track progresses. I feel the actor's role should be very impactful so, in that case, a screen space shouldn't matter.

What kind of content would you like to do on the web?

Both of my previous shows Internet Wala Love and Dil Hi Toh Hai have gone digital. I really loved doing these shows. I am in talks about other web shows as well. I can't directly deny any roles. Nudity is a problem as I am not willing to be a part of a project which involves this. It will be like I am crossing the line. I will only do it if there is a need in the script or else I don't want to be a part of projects where such scenes are demanded just for the sake of it. I have got many offers but I had to turn them down.

