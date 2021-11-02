EXCLUSIVE! Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 fame Alefia Kapadia on her views on marriage: I am someone who will always opt for a love marriage

MUMBAI: Sony TV's popular drama series Bade Achhe Lagte Hain season 2 has become the viewers' favourite in no time.

The show's first season had already worked wonders and viewers' expectations were quite high with the new season.

Ekta Kapoor definitely knows how to create magic and she did it once again.

Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 has a completely new star cast with some well-known and new faces from the Telly world.

ALSO READ: ROMANTIC: Ram feels pampered by Priya's gesture in Bade Ache Lagte Hai 2

Nakuul Mehta and Disha Parmar will be playing the lead roles while Manraj Singh Sarma, Shubhaavi Choksey, Anjum Fakih, Alefia Kapadia, Ajay Nagrath among others are also seen in pivotal roles.

Among the amazing bunch of actors, the viewers are in love with Alefia's character Sara aka Sarangi in the show.

The stunning actress is not only portraying her role beautifully but also giving a great message to the fans.

Alefia has previously done shows like Just Mohabbat, Daman, Pyaar Ka Dard Hai Meetha Meetha Pyaara Pyaara, Mere Rang Mein Rangne Waali, Reporters, Satrangi Sasural among others.

TellyChakkar got in touch with the actress who got candid about Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 and much more.

Let's take a look:

If you had to go back in time and change one thing about your life. What would it be and why?

There were a lot of things that popped up in my head while I heard this question. From the bottom of my heart, I am today, the way I am because of everything that I have experienced in my life. If asked, there are a lot of things I would delete or just throw away from my life or redo it. But then, I wouldn't be the way I am today. I am completely blessed with everything that is transpired in my life, including the ups and downs. Because if it wasn't for that, I wouldn't be where I am today. I am extremely thankful for everything.

Do you have a fetish for anything? If yes, what? And how did you develop it?

I don't have a fetish for one thing but a couple of things. I am extremely touchy about my shoes and jewellery. I take extreme care of them. All my shoes are in their original boxes. There are labels on the boxes. And they are always kept neat, tidy and ready to wear.

Coming to my jewellery, all of them are kept in transparent pouches and boxes. So, I am extremely particular about it. My clothes in my wardrobe are placed colour-coordinated. I declutter all my cabinets once a year.

Your take on marriage. What would you opt for, a love marriage or an arranged marriage?

I am a very hopeful romantic kind of person. I am a big believer in love. For me, everything is seen from the perspective of love. For me, only love exists whether it is with friends, family, life partner, work and much more. There is nothing that exists without love. I am somebody who would always opt for a love marriage. I will give love priority over everything and anything. This is actually very similar to my character Sara.

Well said, Alefia!

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Oh No: Priya learns about Ram being Nandini’s ADOPTED SON in Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2!